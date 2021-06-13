Cancel
Decatur, TX

Are you overpaying for gas in Decatur? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
 8 days ago
(DECATUR, TX) Gas prices vary across the Decatur area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.66 per gallon to $2.85, with an average price of $2.72 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Decatur area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Decatur area appeared to be at Shell, at 2105 S College Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

2105 S College Ave, Decatur
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.72

Shell

1306 E Business Hwy 380, Decatur
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$2.99
$3.31
$2.79

Exxon

1105 N Us-287, Decatur
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.25
$2.72

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 806 S Us-287. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.66 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Decatur Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

