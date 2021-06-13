Cancel
Snyder, TX

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Snyder

Snyder News Beat
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkqJy_0aT01Pc400

(SNYDER, TX) Gas prices vary across the Snyder area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.32 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Snyder area ranged from $2.67 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.74 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Snyder area appeared to be at Valero, at 1180 Us-180.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Valero

1180 Us-180, Snyder
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.19
card
card$2.99
$3.24
$3.49
$3.25

Stripes

1900 Kings Hwy Pl, Snyder
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.99

Stripes

1300 E Coliseum Dr, Snyder
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.11
$3.31
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Alon at 3200 Lamesa Hwy. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.67 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Snyder News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

