Tomah, WI

Are you overpaying for gas in Tomah? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Tomah Today
 8 days ago
(TOMAH, WI) If you’re paying more than $2.94 for gas in the Tomah area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.94 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Tomah area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Casey's, at 313 N Superior Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Tomah area that as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

Casey's

313 N Superior Ave, Tomah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.03

BP

311 Wittig Rd, Tomah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.49
$3.79
$--

Kwik Trip

124 W Mccoy Blvd , Tomah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.74
$3.03

Kwik Trip

310 E Mccoy Rd, Tomah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.74
$3.02

Shell

907 E Mccoy Blvd, Tomah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kwik Trip at 1504 Superior Ave. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Tomah Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

