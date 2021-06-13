Are you overpaying for gas in Tomah? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(TOMAH, WI) If you’re paying more than $2.94 for gas in the Tomah area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.94 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Tomah area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Casey's, at 313 N Superior Ave.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Tomah area that as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.49
$3.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.74
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.74
$3.02
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kwik Trip at 1504 Superior Ave. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.