Are you overpaying for gas in Tomah? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(TOMAH, WI) If you’re paying more than $2.94 for gas in the Tomah area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.94 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Tomah area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Casey's, at 313 N Superior Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Tomah area that as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

Casey's 313 N Superior Ave, Tomah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.03

BP 311 Wittig Rd, Tomah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ --

Kwik Trip 124 W Mccoy Blvd , Tomah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.74 $ 3.03

Kwik Trip 310 E Mccoy Rd, Tomah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.74 $ 3.02

Shell 907 E Mccoy Blvd, Tomah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kwik Trip at 1504 Superior Ave. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.