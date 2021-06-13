Where’s the most expensive gas in Jackson?

(JACKSON, WY) If you’re paying more than $3.35 for gas in the Jackson area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Jackson area ranged from $3.28 per gallon to $3.54, with an average price of $3.35 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sinclair, at 400 S Us-89.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Sinclair 400 S Us-89, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.54 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Chevron 401 N Cache Dr, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.64 $ 3.79 $ 3.69

Exxon 5720 Wy-22, Wilson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.49 $ 3.54 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Maverik at 1005 S Us-89. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.28 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.