Jackson, WY

Where’s the most expensive gas in Jackson?

Posted by 
Jackson News Watch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fFFT4_0aT01N5q00

(JACKSON, WY) If you’re paying more than $3.35 for gas in the Jackson area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Jackson area ranged from $3.28 per gallon to $3.54, with an average price of $3.35 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sinclair, at 400 S Us-89.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Sinclair

400 S Us-89, Jackson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.54
$--
$--
$3.39

Chevron

401 N Cache Dr, Jackson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$3.64
$3.79
$3.69

Exxon

5720 Wy-22, Wilson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.49
$3.54
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Maverik at 1005 S Us-89. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.28 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Jackson, WY
ABOUT

With Jackson News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

