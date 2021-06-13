Where’s the most expensive gas in Jackson?
(JACKSON, WY) If you’re paying more than $3.35 for gas in the Jackson area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Jackson area ranged from $3.28 per gallon to $3.54, with an average price of $3.35 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sinclair, at 400 S Us-89.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Maverik at 1005 S Us-89. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.28 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.