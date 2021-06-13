Cancel
Fort Morgan, CO

Where’s the most expensive gas in Fort Morgan?

Fort Morgan News Flash
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27BPJq_0aT01MD700

(FORT MORGAN, CO) Are you paying too much for gas in Fort Morgan?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.10 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Fort Morgan area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Phillips 66, at 1300 Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Fort Morgan area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66

1300 Main St, Fort Morgan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.09

Conoco

825 Main St, Fort Morgan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.40
$3.65
$3.15

Sinclair

19950 E Railroad Ave, Fort Morgan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.13
$--
$3.53
$3.15

Safeway

620 W Platte Ave, Fort Morgan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.12
$3.33
$3.54
$3.07

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 207 S Sherman St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Fort Morgan, CO
ABOUT

With Fort Morgan News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

