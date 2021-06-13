Where’s the most expensive gas in Fort Morgan?

(FORT MORGAN, CO) Are you paying too much for gas in Fort Morgan?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.10 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Fort Morgan area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Phillips 66, at 1300 Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Fort Morgan area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66 1300 Main St, Fort Morgan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Conoco 825 Main St, Fort Morgan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.40 $ 3.65 $ 3.15

Sinclair 19950 E Railroad Ave, Fort Morgan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ -- $ 3.53 $ 3.15

Safeway 620 W Platte Ave, Fort Morgan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ 3.33 $ 3.54 $ 3.07

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 207 S Sherman St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.