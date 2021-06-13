Where’s the most expensive gas in Baxley?

(BAXLEY, GA) Are you paying too much for gas in Baxley?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.76 per gallon to $2.76, with an average price of $2.76 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Baxley area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Baxley area appeared to be at Murphy USA, at 978 W Parker St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 978 W Parker St. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.76 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.