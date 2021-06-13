Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Adams, MA

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in North Adams

Posted by 
North Adams Today
North Adams Today
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wK655_0aT01KRf00

(NORTH ADAMS, MA) Are you paying too much for gas in North Adams?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.92 per gallon to $2.95, with an average price of $2.93 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the North Adams area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the North Adams area appeared to be at 7-Eleven, at 223 Columbia St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday:

7-Eleven

223 Columbia St, Adams
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.35
$3.65
$3.09

Racing Mart

73 Columbia St, Adams
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$3.39
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cumberland Farms at 245 Ashland Street. As of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.92 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

North Adams Today

North Adams Today

North Adams, MA
4
Followers
18
Post
749
Views
ABOUT

With North Adams Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Adams, MA
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
North Adams, MAPosted by
North Adams Today

This is the cheapest gas in North Adams right now

(NORTH ADAMS, MA) Gas prices vary across in the North Adams area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.03 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Cumberland Farms at 1366 Curran Hwy. Regular there was listed at $2.92 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.95 at 7-Eleven at 223 Columbia St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
North Adams, MAPosted by
North Adams Today

Take a look at these homes for sale in North Adams

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Jessica L. Rizzo jessica@bdhrealestate.com 413-212-2236 BERKSHIRE DREAM HOME, INC.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jessica L. Rizzo, BERKSHIRE DREAM HOME, INC. at 413-443-7274</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
North Adams, MAPosted by
North Adams Today

Here’s the cheapest gas in North Adams Saturday

(NORTH ADAMS, MA) According to North Adams gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Cumberland Farms at 245 Ashland Street was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.92 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cumberland Farms at 46 Commerical St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.