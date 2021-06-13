Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in North Adams

(NORTH ADAMS, MA) Are you paying too much for gas in North Adams?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.92 per gallon to $2.95, with an average price of $2.93 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the North Adams area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the North Adams area appeared to be at 7-Eleven, at 223 Columbia St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday:

7-Eleven 223 Columbia St, Adams

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.09

Racing Mart 73 Columbia St, Adams

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ 3.39 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cumberland Farms at 245 Ashland Street. As of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.92 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.