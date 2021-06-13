Paying too much for gas Winnemucca? Analysis shows most expensive station

(WINNEMUCCA, NV) Gas prices vary across the Winnemucca area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.44 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Winnemucca area was $3.47 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.35 to $3.79 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 471 E Winnemucca Blvd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Winnemucca area that as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 471 E Winnemucca Blvd, Winnemucca

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ -- $ 4.29 $ 3.59 card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ 4.29 $ 3.59

City Gas & Liquor 240 W Winnemucca Blvd, Winnemucca

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.55 $ -- $ 3.62 $ 3.40

Chevron 1927 W Winnemucca Blvd, Winnemucca

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.54 $ -- $ -- $ 3.52

Love's Travel Stop 3550 W Winnemucca, Winnemucca

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.49 $ 3.75 $ 4.05 $ 3.54 card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ 4.05 $ 3.59

Conoco 597 W Winnemucca Blvd, Winnemucca

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.41 $ 3.66 $ 3.81 $ 3.55 card card $ 3.47 $ 3.72 $ 3.87 $ 3.61

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Pilot at 5625 W Winnemucca Blvd. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.35 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.