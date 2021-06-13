Cancel
Winnemucca, NV

Paying too much for gas Winnemucca? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Winnemucca Daily
Winnemucca Daily
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OvLTa_0aT01IgD00

(WINNEMUCCA, NV) Gas prices vary across the Winnemucca area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.44 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Winnemucca area was $3.47 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.35 to $3.79 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 471 E Winnemucca Blvd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Winnemucca area that as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

471 E Winnemucca Blvd, Winnemucca
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.69
$--
$4.29
$3.59
card
card$3.79
$--
$4.29
$3.59

City Gas & Liquor

240 W Winnemucca Blvd, Winnemucca
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.55
$--
$3.62
$3.40

Chevron

1927 W Winnemucca Blvd, Winnemucca
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.54
$--
$--
$3.52

Love's Travel Stop

3550 W Winnemucca, Winnemucca
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.49
$3.75
$4.05
$3.54
card
card$3.49
$--
$4.05
$3.59

Conoco

597 W Winnemucca Blvd, Winnemucca
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.41
$3.66
$3.81
$3.55
card
card$3.47
$3.72
$3.87
$3.61

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Pilot at 5625 W Winnemucca Blvd. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.35 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Winnemucca Daily

Winnemucca Daily

Winnemucca, NV
ABOUT

With Winnemucca Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

