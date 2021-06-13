Cancel
Dumas, TX

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Dumas as of Sunday

Dumas Times
 8 days ago
(DUMAS, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.65 for gas in the Dumas area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Dumas area was $2.65 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.59 to $2.75 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Alon, at 501 N Maddox Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Alon

501 N Maddox Ave, Dumas
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 2001 S Dumas Ave. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

