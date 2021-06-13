Where’s the most expensive gas in Ottawa?
(OTTAWA, KS) If you’re paying more than $2.89 for gas in the Ottawa area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Ottawa area was $2.89 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.84 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Casey's, at 334 N Main St.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.08
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.29
$3.08
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.08
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.39
$3.19
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cenex at 2120 S Princeton St. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.