Where’s the most expensive gas in Ottawa?

(OTTAWA, KS) If you’re paying more than $2.89 for gas in the Ottawa area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Ottawa area was $2.89 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.84 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Casey's, at 334 N Main St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:

Casey's 334 N Main St, Ottawa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.08

Cenex 846 S Main St, Ottawa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.29 $ 3.08

Casey's 1019 W 7Th St, Ottawa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 940 N Main St, Ottawa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 1621 S Main St, Ottawa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.08

Phillips 66 2518 E Logan St, Ottawa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.39 $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cenex at 2120 S Princeton St. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.