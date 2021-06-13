Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eufaula, AL

Don’t overpay for gas in Eufaula: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Eufaula Times
Eufaula Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BO8A7_0aT01F2200

(EUFAULA, AL) Are you paying too much for gas in Eufaula?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.78 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.88 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Eufaula area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Texaco, at 1056 N Eufaula Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Eufaula area that as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:

Texaco

1056 N Eufaula Ave, Eufaula
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

3004 S Eufaula Ave, Eufaula
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$3.69
$2.99

Gulf

3281 S Eufaula Ave, Eufaula
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--

CITGO

515 S Eufaula Ave, Eufaula
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$--

Liberty

911 S Eufaula Ave, Eufaula
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

1000 S Eufaula Ave , Eufaula
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.39
$3.69
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to 76 at 765 Us-82. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.78 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Eufaula Times

Eufaula Times

Eufaula, AL
15
Followers
18
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Eufaula Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Traffic
City
Eufaula, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texaco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Eufaula, ALPosted by
Eufaula Times

Eufaula gas at $2.73 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(EUFAULA, AL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Eufaula area offering savings of $0.24 per gallon. 76 at 765 Us-82 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 3004 S Eufaula Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.97.
Eufaula, ALPosted by
Eufaula Times

Check out these homes on the Eufaula market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This well maintained brick home was remodeled and furnished with new appliances in 2016. The home is located in an established neighborthood and
Eufaula, ALPosted by
Eufaula Times

What's up: Leading stories in Eufaula

(EUFAULA, AL) The news in Eufaula never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Eufaula area, click here.