Don’t overpay for gas in Eufaula: Analysis shows most expensive station
(EUFAULA, AL) Are you paying too much for gas in Eufaula?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.78 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.88 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Eufaula area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Texaco, at 1056 N Eufaula Ave.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Eufaula area that as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$--
$3.69
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.39
$3.69
$2.99
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to 76 at 765 Us-82. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.78 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.