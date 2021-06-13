Don’t overpay for gas in Eufaula: Analysis shows most expensive station

(EUFAULA, AL) Are you paying too much for gas in Eufaula?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.78 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.88 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Eufaula area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Texaco, at 1056 N Eufaula Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Eufaula area that as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:

Texaco 1056 N Eufaula Ave, Eufaula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 3004 S Eufaula Ave, Eufaula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 2.99

Gulf 3281 S Eufaula Ave, Eufaula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 515 S Eufaula Ave, Eufaula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ --

Liberty 911 S Eufaula Ave, Eufaula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1000 S Eufaula Ave , Eufaula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to 76 at 765 Us-82. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.78 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.