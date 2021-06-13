Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Shawano

(SHAWANO, WI) If you’re paying more than $2.87 for gas in the Shawano area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Shawano area ranged from $2.8 per gallon to $2.9, with an average price of $2.87 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at People's Express , at 716 S Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Shawano area that as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

People's Express 716 S Main St, Shawano

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ 3.12 $ 3.54 $ 3.09

Kwik Trip 1241E Green Bay Ave, Shawano

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ 3.20 $ 3.60 $ 3.09

People's Express 1381 E Green Bay St, Shawano

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ -- $ 3.54 $ 3.09

Shawano Service 315 S Main St, Shawano

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to People's Express at 1206 E Green Bay St. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.8 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.