Shawano, WI

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Shawano

Posted by 
Shawano Digest
Shawano Digest
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k4wf0_0aT01E9J00

(SHAWANO, WI) If you’re paying more than $2.87 for gas in the Shawano area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Shawano area ranged from $2.8 per gallon to $2.9, with an average price of $2.87 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at People's Express , at 716 S Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Shawano area that as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

People's Express

716 S Main St, Shawano
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.90
$3.12
$3.54
$3.09

Kwik Trip

1241E Green Bay Ave, Shawano
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.90
$3.20
$3.60
$3.09

People's Express

1381 E Green Bay St, Shawano
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.90
$--
$3.54
$3.09

Shawano Service

315 S Main St, Shawano
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to People's Express at 1206 E Green Bay St. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.8 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Shawano Digest

Shawano Digest

Shawano, WI
10
Followers
17
Post
589
Views
ABOUT

With Shawano Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

