Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Shawano
(SHAWANO, WI) If you’re paying more than $2.87 for gas in the Shawano area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Shawano area ranged from $2.8 per gallon to $2.9, with an average price of $2.87 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at People's Express , at 716 S Main St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Shawano area that as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.90
$3.12
$3.54
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.90
$3.20
$3.60
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.90
$--
$3.54
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to People's Express at 1206 E Green Bay St. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.8 per gallon.
