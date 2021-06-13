Cancel
Detroit Lakes, MN

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Detroit Lakes

Detroit Lakes Post
 8 days ago
(DETROIT LAKES, MN) Gas prices vary across the Detroit Lakes area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Detroit Lakes area ranged from $2.74 per gallon to $2.94, with an average price of $2.79 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Tesoro, at 444 Morrow Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Detroit Lakes area that as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Tesoro

444 Morrow Ave, Detroit Lakes
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.39

ARCO

24997 Cr-6, Detroit Lakes
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.41
$3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Holiday at 303 Frazee St E. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Detroit Lakes, MN
With Detroit Lakes Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Detroit Lakes Post

Where's the cheapest gas in Detroit Lakes?

(DETROIT LAKES, MN) According to Detroit Lakes gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, M & H at 1157 Washington Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Tesoro at 444 Morrow Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.