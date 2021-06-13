Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Detroit Lakes

(DETROIT LAKES, MN) Gas prices vary across the Detroit Lakes area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Detroit Lakes area ranged from $2.74 per gallon to $2.94, with an average price of $2.79 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Tesoro, at 444 Morrow Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Detroit Lakes area that as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Tesoro 444 Morrow Ave, Detroit Lakes

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

ARCO 24997 Cr-6, Detroit Lakes

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.41 $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Holiday at 303 Frazee St E. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.