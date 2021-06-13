Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Pryor

(PRYOR, OK) If you’re paying more than $2.70 for gas in the Pryor area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Pryor area was $2.70 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.66 to $2.72 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Pryor area appeared to be at Sinclair, at 1 W Graham Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Pryor area that as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Sinclair 1 W Graham Ave, Pryor Creek

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell S Mill St, Pryor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 2.96 $ 3.21 $ 2.95

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 5301 S Mill St. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.66 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.