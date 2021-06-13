Analysis shows most expensive gas in Jennings

(JENNINGS, LA) If you’re paying more than $2.70 for gas in the Jennings area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.38 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Jennings area ranged from $2.57 per gallon to $2.95, with an average price of $2.70 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Jennings area appeared to be at Shell, at 1919 Evangeline Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1919 Evangeline Rd, Jennings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Chevron 15125 La-395, Roanoke

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 323 W Interstate Dr. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.57 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.