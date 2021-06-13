Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jennings, LA

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Jennings

Posted by 
Jennings Times
Jennings Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g0gAa_0aT01BV800

(JENNINGS, LA) If you’re paying more than $2.70 for gas in the Jennings area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.38 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Jennings area ranged from $2.57 per gallon to $2.95, with an average price of $2.70 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Jennings area appeared to be at Shell, at 1919 Evangeline Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

1919 Evangeline Rd, Jennings
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$2.99

Chevron

15125 La-395, Roanoke
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.80
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 323 W Interstate Dr. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.57 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Jennings Times

Jennings Times

Jennings, LA
12
Followers
18
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jennings Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
City
Jennings, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Shell#Murphy Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Jennings, LAPosted by
Jennings Times

Where's the cheapest gas in Jennings?

(JENNINGS, LA) Gas prices vary across in the Jennings area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.48 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 323 W Interstate Dr. Regular there was listed at $2.51 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Conoco at 327 E Shankland Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Jennings, LAPosted by
Jennings Times

Jennings gas at $2.57 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(JENNINGS, LA) Gas prices vary across in the Jennings area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 323 W Interstate Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.57 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 15125 La-395, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.75.