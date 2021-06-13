Cancel
Pierre, SD

Don’t overpay for gas in Pierre: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Pierre Journal
Pierre Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13KVwZ_0aT01AcP00

(PIERRE, SD) If you’re paying more than $2.79 for gas in the Pierre area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.75 per gallon to $2.81, with an average price of $2.79 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Pierre area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Pierre area appeared to be at Sinclair, at 620 N Euclid Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Sinclair

620 N Euclid Ave, Pierre
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.76
$--
$--
$2.99
card
card$2.81
$3.54
$3.64
$3.04

Shell

621 W Sioux Ave, Pierre
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$--
$3.54
$--

Holiday

520 S Garfield Ave, Pierre
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$--
$--
$--

Sinclair

1619 N Harrison Ave, Pierre
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 1201 N Yellowstone St. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

