Don’t overpay for gas in Pierre: Analysis shows most expensive station

(PIERRE, SD) If you’re paying more than $2.79 for gas in the Pierre area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.75 per gallon to $2.81, with an average price of $2.79 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Pierre area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Pierre area appeared to be at Sinclair, at 620 N Euclid Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Sinclair 620 N Euclid Ave, Pierre

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99 card card $ 2.81 $ 3.54 $ 3.64 $ 3.04

Shell 621 W Sioux Ave, Pierre

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ 3.54 $ --

Holiday 520 S Garfield Ave, Pierre

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sinclair 1619 N Harrison Ave, Pierre

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 1201 N Yellowstone St. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.