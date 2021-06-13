Cancel
Ogdensburg, NY

Paying too much for gas Ogdensburg? Analysis shows most expensive station

Ogdensburg Dispatch
8 days ago
 8 days ago
(OGDENSBURG, NY) Are you paying too much for gas in Ogdensburg?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $124.97 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.23 per gallon to $128.2, with an average price of $60.19 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Ogdensburg area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Esso, at 909 Edward St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Esso

909 Edward St, Prescott
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$128.20
$147.60
$155.60
$116.90

Mr Gas

152 King St E, Prescott
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$127.90
$--
$--
$115.90

MacEwen

965 Edward St, Prescott
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$127.90
$--
$--
$115.90

Ultramar

110 Prescott Centre Dr, Prescott
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$127.90
$142.90
$147.90
$115.90

Husky

2025 Cr-44, Johnstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$123.90
$135.90
$139.90
$--
card
card$123.90
$135.90
$139.90
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 728 Canton St. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.23 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Ogdensburg Dispatch

Ogdensburg Dispatch

Ogdensburg, NY
