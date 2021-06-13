Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Lake Geneva

(LAKE GENEVA, WI) Are you paying too much for gas in Lake Geneva?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.89 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Lake Geneva area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lake Geneva area appeared to be at Mobil, at N3465 Cr-H.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Lake Geneva area that as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil N3465 Cr-H, Lake Geneva

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil N 1203 Park Rd, Pell Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.32 $ 3.62 $ 3.02

Phillips 66 156 Elkhorn Rd, Williams Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.27 $ 3.64 $ 2.99

Mobil 66 W Geneva St, Williams Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.31 $ 3.71 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kwik Trip at 700–798 Ann St. As of 05:16 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.