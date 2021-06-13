Analysis shows most expensive gas in Arkadelphia

(ARKADELPHIA, AR) If you’re paying more than $2.84 for gas in the Arkadelphia area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.01 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Arkadelphia area was $2.84 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.83 to $2.84 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 3111 Pine St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 3111 Pine St, Arkadelphia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 3120 Pine St, Arkadelphia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Exxon 144 Valley St, Caddo Valley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.29 $ 3.71 $ 3.19

Valero 147 Valley St, Caddo Valley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 180 Valley St, Caddo Valley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Pilot at 170 Valley St. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.