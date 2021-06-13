Analysis shows most expensive gas in Arkadelphia
(ARKADELPHIA, AR) If you’re paying more than $2.84 for gas in the Arkadelphia area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.01 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Arkadelphia area was $2.84 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.83 to $2.84 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 3111 Pine St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.29
$3.71
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$3.19
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Pilot at 170 Valley St. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.