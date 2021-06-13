Paying too much for gas Perryville? Analysis shows most expensive station

(PERRYVILLE, MO) Are you paying too much for gas in Perryville?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Perryville area was $2.78 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.74 to $2.79 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Perryville area appeared to be at Barnes Mart, at 509 S Kingshighway .

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:

Barnes Mart 509 S Kingshighway , Perryville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Conoco 312 S Kingshighway St, Perryville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Barnes Mart-Saint Joseph 1100 W St Joseph St, Perryville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.95 $ -- $ --

Rhodes 101 1314 N Perryville Blvd, Perryville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.89 $ -- $ --

R & P Oil 116 N Kingshighway St, Perryville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ 2.84 card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

MFA 1042 Industrial Dr, Perryville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to R & P Oil at 116 N Kingshighway St. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.