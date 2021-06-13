Cancel
Perryville, MO

Paying too much for gas Perryville? Analysis shows most expensive station

Perryville News Watch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BCQg7_0aT016Ak00

(PERRYVILLE, MO) Are you paying too much for gas in Perryville?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Perryville area was $2.78 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.74 to $2.79 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Perryville area appeared to be at Barnes Mart, at 509 S Kingshighway .

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:

Barnes Mart

509 S Kingshighway , Perryville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.89

Conoco

312 S Kingshighway St, Perryville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.89

Barnes Mart-Saint Joseph

1100 W St Joseph St, Perryville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.95
$--
$--

Rhodes 101

1314 N Perryville Blvd, Perryville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.89
$--
$--

R & P Oil

116 N Kingshighway St, Perryville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.74
$--
$--
$2.84
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.89

MFA

1042 Industrial Dr, Perryville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to R & P Oil at 116 N Kingshighway St. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Perryville, MO
