Lexington, VA

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Lexington as of Sunday

Posted by 
Lexington Dispatch
Lexington Dispatch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v7fyC_0aT015I100

(LEXINGTON, VA) If you’re paying more than $2.97 for gas in the Lexington area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $3.05, with an average price of $2.97 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Lexington area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sheetz, at 605 E Nelson St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Lexington area that as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

Sheetz

605 E Nelson St, Virginia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.75
$3.05

Exxon

2846 N Lee Hwy, Lexington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.05

BP

2177 E Midland Trl, Buena Vista
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

608 W 29Th St, Buena Vista
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to X Pressway at 1770 Magnolia Ave. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Lexington Dispatch

Lexington Dispatch

Lexington, VA
4
Followers
18
Post
512
Views
ABOUT

With Lexington Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sheetz
