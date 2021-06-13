High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Lexington as of Sunday

(LEXINGTON, VA) If you’re paying more than $2.97 for gas in the Lexington area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $3.05, with an average price of $2.97 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Lexington area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sheetz, at 605 E Nelson St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Lexington area that as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

Sheetz 605 E Nelson St, Virginia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.75 $ 3.05

Exxon 2846 N Lee Hwy, Lexington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

BP 2177 E Midland Trl, Buena Vista

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 608 W 29Th St, Buena Vista

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to X Pressway at 1770 Magnolia Ave. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.