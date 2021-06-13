High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Lexington as of Sunday
(LEXINGTON, VA) If you’re paying more than $2.97 for gas in the Lexington area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $3.05, with an average price of $2.97 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Lexington area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sheetz, at 605 E Nelson St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Lexington area that as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.75
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to X Pressway at 1770 Magnolia Ave. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.