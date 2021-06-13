Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Ulm, MN

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in New Ulm

Posted by 
New Ulm Voice
New Ulm Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ogLgm_0aT014PI00

(NEW ULM, MN) If you’re paying more than $2.89 for gas in the New Ulm area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the New Ulm area was $2.89 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the New Ulm area appeared to be at Clark, at 1400 N Broadway St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Clark at 1400 N Broadway St. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
New Ulm Voice

New Ulm Voice

New Ulm, MN
4
Followers
19
Post
663
Views
ABOUT

With New Ulm Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Ulm, MN
Local
Minnesota Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
New Ulm, MNPosted by
New Ulm Voice

Here’s the cheapest gas in New Ulm Saturday

(NEW ULM, MN) According to New Ulm gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Luepke Oil at 1400 South Valley St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Freedom at 627 N Minnesota St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
New Ulm, MNPosted by
New Ulm Voice

New Ulm gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.00 per gallon

(NEW ULM, MN) According to New Ulm gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Freedom at 627 N Minnesota St. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Freedom at 627 N Minnesota St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.