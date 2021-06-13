Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in New Ulm

(NEW ULM, MN) If you’re paying more than $2.89 for gas in the New Ulm area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the New Ulm area was $2.89 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the New Ulm area appeared to be at Clark, at 1400 N Broadway St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Clark at 1400 N Broadway St. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.