Are you overpaying for gas in Hazard? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(HAZARD, KY) If you’re paying more than $2.92 for gas in the Hazard area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.81 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.92 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Hazard area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 108 E Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Hazard area that as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 108 E Main St, Hazard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.20 $ 3.50 $ 3.09

Marathon 101 Rockwood Ln, Hazard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1079 Morton Blvd, Hazard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.20 $ 3.50 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1 Justice Dr. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.81 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.