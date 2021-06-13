High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Show Low as of Sunday
(SHOW LOW, AZ) If you’re paying more than $3.15 for gas in the Show Low area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.13 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Show Low area was $3.15 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.07 to $3.2 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 480 E Deuce Of Clubs.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.20
$3.50
$3.80
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.46
$3.74
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.47
$3.75
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.13
$3.48
$3.73
$3.03
|card
card$3.19
$3.51
$3.79
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.29
$3.49
$3.09
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Splash & Dash at 261 N White Mountain Rd . As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.07 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.