Show Low, AZ

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Show Low as of Sunday

Show Low News Flash
 8 days ago
(SHOW LOW, AZ) If you’re paying more than $3.15 for gas in the Show Low area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.13 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Show Low area was $3.15 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.07 to $3.2 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 480 E Deuce Of Clubs.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

480 E Deuce Of Clubs, Show Low
card$3.20
$3.50
$3.80
$2.99

Circle K

1600 W Deuce Of Clubs, Show Low
card$3.19
$3.46
$3.74
$2.99

Circle K

500 N Clark Rd, Show Low
card$3.19
$3.47
$3.75
$--

Circle K

5250 S White Mountain Rd, Show Low
cash$3.13
$3.48
$3.73
$3.03
card$3.19
$3.51
$3.79
$3.09

Maverik

4555 West White Mountain Blvd, Pinetop-Lakeside
card$3.19
$3.29
$3.49
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Splash & Dash at 261 N White Mountain Rd . As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.07 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Show Low, AZ
With Show Low News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

