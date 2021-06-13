High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Show Low as of Sunday

(SHOW LOW, AZ) If you’re paying more than $3.15 for gas in the Show Low area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.13 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Show Low area was $3.15 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.07 to $3.2 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 480 E Deuce Of Clubs.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 480 E Deuce Of Clubs, Show Low

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.20 $ 3.50 $ 3.80 $ 2.99

Circle K 1600 W Deuce Of Clubs, Show Low

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.46 $ 3.74 $ 2.99

Circle K 500 N Clark Rd, Show Low

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.47 $ 3.75 $ --

Circle K 5250 S White Mountain Rd, Show Low

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.13 $ 3.48 $ 3.73 $ 3.03 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.51 $ 3.79 $ 3.09

Maverik 4555 West White Mountain Blvd, Pinetop-Lakeside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Splash & Dash at 261 N White Mountain Rd . As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.07 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.