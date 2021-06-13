Paying too much for gas Magnolia? Analysis shows most expensive station

(MAGNOLIA, AR) Are you paying too much for gas in Magnolia?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.08 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.81 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.85 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Magnolia area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Magnolia area appeared to be at W & P Korner Store, at 3860 Ar-344.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday:

W & P Korner Store 3860 Ar-344, Magnolia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 407 W Main St, Magnolia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.10 $ 3.40 $ 3.10

Mobil 1109 E Main St, Magnolia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.10 $ 3.40 $ --

Exxon 1645 E Main St, Magnolia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.10 $ 3.40 $ --

Mulerider Express 2052 N Jackson St, Magnolia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1 Columbia 61, Magnolia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.10 $ 3.40 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to APCO at 902 N Vine St. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.81 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.