Magnolia, AR

Paying too much for gas Magnolia? Analysis shows most expensive station

Magnolia Dispatch
 8 days ago
(MAGNOLIA, AR) Are you paying too much for gas in Magnolia?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.08 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.81 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.85 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Magnolia area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Magnolia area appeared to be at W & P Korner Store, at 3860 Ar-344.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday:

W & P Korner Store

3860 Ar-344, Magnolia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

407 W Main St, Magnolia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.10
$3.40
$3.10

Mobil

1109 E Main St, Magnolia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.10
$3.40
$--

Exxon

1645 E Main St, Magnolia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.10
$3.40
$--

Mulerider Express

2052 N Jackson St, Magnolia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

1 Columbia 61, Magnolia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.10
$3.40
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to APCO at 902 N Vine St. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.81 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Magnolia, AR
