Union City, TN

Don’t overpay for gas in Union City: Analysis shows most expensive station

Union City Times
 8 days ago
(UNION CITY, TN) Are you paying too much for gas in Union City?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.01 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Union City area was $2.76 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.76 to $2.77 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 1605 W Reelfoot Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

1605 W Reelfoot Ave, Union City
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 923 W Main St. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.76 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

