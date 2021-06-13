Don’t overpay for gas in Union City: Analysis shows most expensive station

(UNION CITY, TN) Are you paying too much for gas in Union City?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.01 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Union City area was $2.76 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.76 to $2.77 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 1605 W Reelfoot Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1605 W Reelfoot Ave, Union City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 923 W Main St. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.76 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.