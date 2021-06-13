Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Astoria

(ASTORIA, OR) Are you paying too much for gas in Astoria?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.45 per gallon to $3.64, with an average price of $3.53 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Astoria area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Astoria area appeared to be at Shell, at 2264 Marine Dr.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 2264 Marine Dr, Astoria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.64 $ 3.84 $ 4.04 $ --

Safeway 3200 Leif Erikson Dr, Astoria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.51 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.61 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 584 Marine Dr, Astoria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.46 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ 3.43

Mobil 1701 Marine Dr, Astoria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ -- $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Coast Guard Exchange at 1240 West Marine Dr. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.45 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.