La Grande, OR

Where’s the most expensive gas in La Grande?

Posted by 
La Grande Today
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05hfCq_0aT00yLa00

(LA GRANDE, OR) Gas prices vary across the La Grande area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.27 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the La Grande area ranged from $3.15 per gallon to $3.42, with an average price of $3.33 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the La Grande area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1519 Adams Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the La Grande area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

1519 Adams Ave, La Grande
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.42
$--
$--
$--

Safeway

2111 Adams Ave, La Grande
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.36
$--
$--
$--

Texaco

2112 Island Ave, La Grande
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

2310 Island Ave, La Grande
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$--
$--
$--

Mobil

408 Adams Ave, La Grande
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

2706 Island Ave, La Grande
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$3.50
$3.65
$3.49

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Flying J at 63276 Or-203. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.15 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With La Grande Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

