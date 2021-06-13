Where’s the most expensive gas in La Grande?

(LA GRANDE, OR) Gas prices vary across the La Grande area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.27 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the La Grande area ranged from $3.15 per gallon to $3.42, with an average price of $3.33 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the La Grande area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1519 Adams Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the La Grande area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1519 Adams Ave, La Grande

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.42 $ -- $ -- $ --

Safeway 2111 Adams Ave, La Grande

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.36 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 2112 Island Ave, La Grande

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 2310 Island Ave, La Grande

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 408 Adams Ave, La Grande

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 2706 Island Ave, La Grande

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.50 $ 3.65 $ 3.49

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Flying J at 63276 Or-203. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.15 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.