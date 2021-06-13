Cancel
Emporia, VA

Where’s the most expensive gas in Emporia?

Emporia Daily
 8 days ago
(EMPORIA, VA) If you’re paying more than $2.90 for gas in the Emporia area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Emporia area was $2.90 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.83 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Emporia area appeared to be at BP, at 501 W Atlantic St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Emporia area that as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

BP

501 W Atlantic St, Emporia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$2.99

Shell

901 Market Dr, Emporia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.99
$--

CITGO

100 Market Dr, Emporia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

923 W Atlantic St , Emporia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99

Shell

930 W Atlantic St, Emporia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$3.49
$3.99
$3.39
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.99
$--

Sunoco

932 W Atlantic St , Emporia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$2.99
card
card$2.99
$3.49
$3.99
$3.06

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mahal Mart at 103 Cloverleaf Dr. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

