Where’s the most expensive gas in Emporia?
(EMPORIA, VA) If you’re paying more than $2.90 for gas in the Emporia area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Emporia area was $2.90 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.83 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Emporia area appeared to be at BP, at 501 W Atlantic St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Emporia area that as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.99
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$3.49
$3.99
$3.39
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.99
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$2.99
|card
card$2.99
$3.49
$3.99
$3.06
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mahal Mart at 103 Cloverleaf Dr. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.