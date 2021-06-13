Cancel
Levelland, TX

Where’s the most expensive gas in Levelland?

Levelland Journal
 8 days ago
(LEVELLAND, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.63 for gas in the Levelland area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.58 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.63 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Levelland area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Levelland area appeared to be at Kwik Stop, at 701 S Alamo Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Kwik Stop

701 S Alamo Rd, Levelland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

VP Racing Fuels

907 Sundown Hwy, Levelland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.89
$2.99
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Phillips 66 at 700 West Ave. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.58 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Levelland Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

