Where’s the most expensive gas in Levelland?

(LEVELLAND, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.63 for gas in the Levelland area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.58 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.63 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Levelland area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Levelland area appeared to be at Kwik Stop, at 701 S Alamo Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Kwik Stop 701 S Alamo Rd, Levelland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

VP Racing Fuels 907 Sundown Hwy, Levelland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.89 $ 2.99 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Phillips 66 at 700 West Ave. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.58 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.