Burley, ID

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Burley

Burley Daily
 8 days ago
(BURLEY, ID) If you’re paying more than $3.25 for gas in the Burley area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Burley area ranged from $3.19 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.25 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Burley area appeared to be at Shell, at 544 N Overland Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

544 N Overland Ave, Burley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.42

Chevron

702 N Overland Ave, Burley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$3.59
$--

Phillips 66

174 E 27Th St, Burley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.28
$--
$3.56
$--

Maverik

1209 Main St, Burley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.27
$3.37
$3.57
$3.40

Maverik

701 North Overland, Burley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.27
$3.37
$3.57
$3.40

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Love's Travel Stop at 260 Centennial Dr. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.19 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Burley, ID
ABOUT

With Burley Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

