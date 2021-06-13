Analysis shows most expensive gas in Burley
(BURLEY, ID) If you’re paying more than $3.25 for gas in the Burley area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Burley area ranged from $3.19 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.25 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Burley area appeared to be at Shell, at 544 N Overland Ave.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Love's Travel Stop at 260 Centennial Dr. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.19 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.