Analysis shows most expensive gas in Burley

(BURLEY, ID) If you’re paying more than $3.25 for gas in the Burley area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Burley area ranged from $3.19 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.25 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Burley area appeared to be at Shell, at 544 N Overland Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 544 N Overland Ave, Burley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.42

Chevron 702 N Overland Ave, Burley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.59 $ --

Phillips 66 174 E 27Th St, Burley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.28 $ -- $ 3.56 $ --

Maverik 1209 Main St, Burley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ 3.37 $ 3.57 $ 3.40

Maverik 701 North Overland, Burley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ 3.37 $ 3.57 $ 3.40

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Love's Travel Stop at 260 Centennial Dr. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.19 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.