Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Okmulgee

(OKMULGEE, OK) If you’re paying more than $2.56 for gas in the Okmulgee area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Okmulgee area ranged from $2.49 per gallon to $2.69, with an average price of $2.56 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 707 W Ozark St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 707 W Ozark St, Morris

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1750 S Wood Dr. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.49 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.