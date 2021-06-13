Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Okmulgee, OK

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Okmulgee

Posted by 
Okmulgee Voice
Okmulgee Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33gwAj_0aT00tvx00

(OKMULGEE, OK) If you’re paying more than $2.56 for gas in the Okmulgee area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Okmulgee area ranged from $2.49 per gallon to $2.69, with an average price of $2.56 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 707 W Ozark St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

707 W Ozark St, Morris
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1750 S Wood Dr. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.49 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Okmulgee Voice

Okmulgee Voice

Okmulgee, OK
6
Followers
17
Post
676
Views
ABOUT

With Okmulgee Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Okmulgee, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasoline Prices#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Sunday#Shell#Murphy Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Okmulgee, OKPosted by
Okmulgee Voice

This is the cheapest gas in Okmulgee right now

(OKMULGEE, OK) According to Okmulgee gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.51 per gallon on gas. Murphy USA at 1750 S Wood Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.48 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Independent at 809 S Wood Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Okmulgee, OKPosted by
Okmulgee Voice

Okmulgee-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Cute Bungalow home w/ 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. Feels vintage~Large open living room with craftsman style woodwork. Eat in kitchen, formal dining room. Bathroom
Okmulgee, OKPosted by
Okmulgee Voice

Save $0.50 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Okmulgee

(OKMULGEE, OK) Gas prices vary across in the Okmulgee area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 1750 S Wood Dr. Regular there was listed at $2.49 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Independent at 809 S Wood Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.