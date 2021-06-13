High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Steamboat Springs as of Sunday
(STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO) Are you paying too much for gas in Steamboat Springs?
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.50 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Steamboat Springs area ranged from $3.09 per gallon to $3.59, with an average price of $3.45 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Steamboat Springs area appeared to be at Sinclair, at 644 Lincoln Ave.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$3.89
$4.24
$3.64
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.54
$3.79
$4.15
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.49
$--
$3.94
$3.44
|card
card$3.54
$--
$3.99
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$3.84
$4.09
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$3.74
$4.14
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$3.99
$4.29
$3.64
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Pilot at 1694 13Th St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.