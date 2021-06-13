Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenfield, CA

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Greenfield

Posted by 
Greenfield News Watch
Greenfield News Watch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33zq20_0aT00qHm00

(GREENFIELD, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Greenfield?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.80 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.79 per gallon to $4.59, with an average price of $4.15 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Greenfield area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 202 El Camino Real.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

202 El Camino Real, Greenfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.59
$4.79
$--
$4.19

Shell

40210 El Camino Real, Greenfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.30
$--
$4.75
$4.20

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fastrip at 145 El Camino Real. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Greenfield News Watch

Greenfield News Watch

Greenfield, CA
3
Followers
16
Post
387
Views
ABOUT

With Greenfield News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenfield, CA
Traffic
City
Greenfield, CA
City
Camino, CA
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasoline Prices#Gas Prices#El Camino Real#Chevron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Greenfield, CAPosted by
Greenfield News Watch

Here’s the cheapest gas in Greenfield Saturday

(GREENFIELD, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Greenfield area offering savings of $0.74 per gallon. Fastrip at 145 El Camino Real was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.85 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 202 El Camino Real, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.59.
Greenfield, CAPosted by
Greenfield News Watch

Greenfield gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(GREENFIELD, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Greenfield area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Fastrip at 145 El Camino Real. Regular there was listed at $3.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.59 at Chevron at 202 El Camino Real, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.