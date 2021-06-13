Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Greenfield

(GREENFIELD, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Greenfield?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.80 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.79 per gallon to $4.59, with an average price of $4.15 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Greenfield area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 202 El Camino Real.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 202 El Camino Real, Greenfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ -- $ 4.19

Shell 40210 El Camino Real, Greenfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.30 $ -- $ 4.75 $ 4.20

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fastrip at 145 El Camino Real. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.