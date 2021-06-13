Cancel
Sandpoint, ID

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Sandpoint

Posted by 
Sandpoint Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TK0Sl_0aT00pP300

(SANDPOINT, ID) If you’re paying more than $3.22 for gas in the Sandpoint area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Sandpoint area ranged from $3.19 per gallon to $3.24, with an average price of $3.22 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 402 N 5Th Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Sandpoint area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

402 N 5Th Ave, Sandpoint
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$3.37
$3.52
$3.24

Conoco

209 E Superior St, Sandpoint
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$3.40
$3.57
$3.24

Chevron

210 E Superior St, Sandpoint
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$3.27
$3.42
$3.24

Conoco

468810 Us-95, Sagle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$--
$--
$3.29

Conoco

1105 Michigan St, Sandpoint
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.23
$3.53
$--
$3.24

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 477000 Us-95. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.19 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Sandpoint, ID
ABOUT

With Sandpoint Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

