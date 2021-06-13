Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Sandpoint
(SANDPOINT, ID) If you’re paying more than $3.22 for gas in the Sandpoint area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Sandpoint area ranged from $3.19 per gallon to $3.24, with an average price of $3.22 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 402 N 5Th Ave.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Sandpoint area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$3.37
$3.52
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$3.40
$3.57
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$3.27
$3.42
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.23
$3.53
$--
$3.24
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 477000 Us-95. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.19 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.