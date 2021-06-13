Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Sandpoint

(SANDPOINT, ID) If you’re paying more than $3.22 for gas in the Sandpoint area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Sandpoint area ranged from $3.19 per gallon to $3.24, with an average price of $3.22 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 402 N 5Th Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Sandpoint area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 402 N 5Th Ave, Sandpoint

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.37 $ 3.52 $ 3.24

Conoco 209 E Superior St, Sandpoint

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.40 $ 3.57 $ 3.24

Chevron 210 E Superior St, Sandpoint

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.27 $ 3.42 $ 3.24

Conoco 468810 Us-95, Sagle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Conoco 1105 Michigan St, Sandpoint

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ -- $ 3.24

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 477000 Us-95. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.19 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.