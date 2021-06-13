Where’s the most expensive gas in Sturgeon Bay?

(STURGEON BAY, WI) Are you paying too much for gas in Sturgeon Bay?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Sturgeon Bay area was $2.93 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Sturgeon Bay area appeared to be at BP, at 1130 Green Bay Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Sturgeon Bay area that as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

BP 1130 Green Bay Rd, Sturgeon Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.62 $ 3.15

CITGO 1255 Green Bay Rd, Sturgeon Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1331 Green Bay Rd, Sturgeon Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Mobil 1009 Egg Harbor Rd, Sturgeon Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 253 Michigan St. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.