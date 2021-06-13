Cancel
Sturgeon Bay, WI

Where’s the most expensive gas in Sturgeon Bay?

Posted by 
Sturgeon Bay Bulletin
Sturgeon Bay Bulletin
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ogLgm_0aT00olY00

(STURGEON BAY, WI) Are you paying too much for gas in Sturgeon Bay?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Sturgeon Bay area was $2.93 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Sturgeon Bay area appeared to be at BP, at 1130 Green Bay Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Sturgeon Bay area that as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

BP

1130 Green Bay Rd, Sturgeon Bay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.62
$3.15

CITGO

1255 Green Bay Rd, Sturgeon Bay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Shell

1331 Green Bay Rd, Sturgeon Bay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19

Mobil

1009 Egg Harbor Rd, Sturgeon Bay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 253 Michigan St. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

