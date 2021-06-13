Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Barre

(BARRE, VT) Are you paying too much for gas in Barre?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $3.04, with an average price of $2.93 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Barre area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 15 South Main.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 15 South Main, Barre

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ --

Maplewood Convenience Store 370 S Barre Rd, Barre

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 56 River St, Montpelier

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.53 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 15 Berlin St. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.