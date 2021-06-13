Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Barre, VT

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Barre

Posted by 
Barre Journal
Barre Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AkVr8_0aT00nsp00

(BARRE, VT) Are you paying too much for gas in Barre?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $3.04, with an average price of $2.93 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Barre area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 15 South Main.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

15 South Main, Barre
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$--

Maplewood Convenience Store

370 S Barre Rd, Barre
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.94
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$--

Valero

56 River St, Montpelier
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.53
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 15 Berlin St. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Barre Journal

Barre Journal

Barre, VT
4
Followers
18
Post
753
Views
ABOUT

With Barre Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Traffic
City
Barre, VT
City
Berlin, VT
Barre, VT
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vt#Shell#Citgo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Barre, VTPosted by
Barre Journal

Barre gas at $2.89 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(BARRE, VT) According to Barre gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, CITGO at 15 Berlin St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 15 South Main, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.