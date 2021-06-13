Analysis shows most expensive gas in Artesia

(ARTESIA, NM) Are you paying too much for gas in Artesia?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Artesia area ranged from $2.84 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.93 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Artesia area appeared to be at Phillips 66, at 104 N 1St St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66 104 N 1St St, Artesia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Shell 101 N 1St St, Artesia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.30 $ -- $ --

Chevron 1302 S 1St St, Artesia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Alon at 1910 W Main St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.