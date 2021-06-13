Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Artesia, NM

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Artesia

Posted by 
Artesia Journal
Artesia Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35lxC3_0aT00m0600

(ARTESIA, NM) Are you paying too much for gas in Artesia?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Artesia area ranged from $2.84 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.93 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Artesia area appeared to be at Phillips 66, at 104 N 1St St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66

104 N 1St St, Artesia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.19

Shell

101 N 1St St, Artesia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.30
$--
$--

Chevron

1302 S 1St St, Artesia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Alon at 1910 W Main St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Artesia Journal

Artesia Journal

Artesia, NM
4
Followers
14
Post
793
Views
ABOUT

With Artesia Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Artesia, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Sunday#104 N 1st St
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Artesia, NMPosted by
Artesia Journal

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Artesia

(ARTESIA, NM) According to Artesia gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on gas. Walmart at 604 N 26Th St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Phillips 66 at 104 N 1St St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Artesia, NMPosted by
Artesia Journal

Artesia news wrap: What’s trending

(ARTESIA, NM) The news in Artesia never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Artesia area, click here.