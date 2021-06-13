Analysis shows most expensive gas in Hibbing

(HIBBING, MN) Gas prices vary across the Hibbing area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.08 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Hibbing area was $2.75 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.71 to $2.79 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Hibbing area appeared to be at Cenex, at 403 W Lake St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex 403 W Lake St, Chisholm

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Lucky Seven General Store 1002 3Rd Ave Nw, Chisholm

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 1135 E 37Th St. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.71 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.