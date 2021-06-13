Cancel
Hudson, NY

Where’s the most expensive gas in Hudson?

Hudson Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0viKvY_0aT00jLv00

(HUDSON, NY) Gas prices vary across the Hudson area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.93 per gallon to $3.12, with an average price of $3.01 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Hudson area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Hudson area appeared to be at Cumberland Farms, at 145 Jefferson Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday:

Cumberland Farms

145 Jefferson Ave, Catskill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.12
$3.46
$3.78
$--

CITGO

Ny-9H, Claverack
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Stewart's Shops

705 Cr-23B, Leeds
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Mobil

Us-9, Hudson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Speedway

272 W Bridge St , Catskill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.65
$3.05

Sunoco

1099 Spring St , Catskill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.19
$3.44
$--
card
card$3.04
$3.24
$3.49
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Speedway at 6 Green St. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.93 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

