Where’s the most expensive gas in Hudson?

(HUDSON, NY) Gas prices vary across the Hudson area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.93 per gallon to $3.12, with an average price of $3.01 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Hudson area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Hudson area appeared to be at Cumberland Farms, at 145 Jefferson Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday:

Cumberland Farms 145 Jefferson Ave, Catskill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ 3.46 $ 3.78 $ --

CITGO Ny-9H, Claverack

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Stewart's Shops 705 Cr-23B, Leeds

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil Us-9, Hudson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 272 W Bridge St , Catskill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.05

Sunoco 1099 Spring St , Catskill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.44 $ -- card card $ 3.04 $ 3.24 $ 3.49 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Speedway at 6 Green St. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.93 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.