Escanaba, MI

Paying too much for gas Escanaba? Analysis shows most expensive station

Escanaba Bulletin
Escanaba Bulletin
 8 days ago
(ESCANABA, MI) If you’re paying more than $3.19 for gas in the Escanaba area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.17 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.19 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Escanaba area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Krist, at 102 N Lincoln Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Escanaba area that as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

Krist

102 N Lincoln Rd, Escanaba
card
card$3.19
$3.59
$--
$3.19

Holiday

700 N Lincoln Rd, Escanaba
card
card$3.19
$3.57
$--
$--

The Store

901 S Lincoln Rd, Escanaba
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.19

Meijer

2600 3Rd Ave N, Escanaba
card
card$3.19
$--
$3.57
$3.19

Krist

6344 Us-2-41 Mi-35, Escanaba
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.19

Exxon

4203 Us2-41, Escanaba
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Eco Fuel at 2300 Ludington St. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.17 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

