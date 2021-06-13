Cancel
Moberly, MO

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Moberly

Moberly Voice
Moberly Voice
 8 days ago
(MOBERLY, MO) Gas prices vary across the Moberly area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Moberly area was $2.68 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.62 to $2.68 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Moberly area appeared to be at Bratchers Fuel, at 221 S Morley St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:

Bratchers Fuel

221 S Morley St, Moberly
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$--
$--
$--

Casey's

326 S Morley St, Moberly
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$--
$3.28
$--

Clark's Mini Mart

1100 N Morley St, Moberly
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$--
$--
$--

Phillips 66

1400 N Morley St, Moberly
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$2.93
$3.18
$2.99

Casey's

1222 Hurley St, Moberly
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$--
$3.28
$2.99

Get It N Go Express South

1730 S Morley, Moberly
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1303 Us-24 E. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.62 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Moberly, MO
6
Followers
18
Post
836
Views
ABOUT

With Moberly Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

