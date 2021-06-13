Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Moberly

(MOBERLY, MO) Gas prices vary across the Moberly area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Moberly area was $2.68 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.62 to $2.68 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Moberly area appeared to be at Bratchers Fuel, at 221 S Morley St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:

Bratchers Fuel 221 S Morley St, Moberly

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 326 S Morley St, Moberly

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ 3.28 $ --

Clark's Mini Mart 1100 N Morley St, Moberly

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 1400 N Morley St, Moberly

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 2.93 $ 3.18 $ 2.99

Casey's 1222 Hurley St, Moberly

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ 3.28 $ 2.99

Get It N Go Express South 1730 S Morley, Moberly

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1303 Us-24 E. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.62 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.