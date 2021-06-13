Cancel
Cleveland, MS

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Cleveland

Cleveland News Flash
 8 days ago
(CLEVELAND, MS) If you’re paying more than $2.72 for gas in the Cleveland area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Cleveland area ranged from $2.62 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.72 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 309 E Sunflower Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Cleveland area that as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

309 E Sunflower Rd, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.79

Exxon

300 N Davis, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.79

Shell

Ms-8, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Mom's Truck Stop

4078 Us-61, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Dodge's Store at 714 N Davis Ave. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.62 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Cleveland News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

