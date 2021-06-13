Analysis shows most expensive gas in Cleveland

(CLEVELAND, MS) If you’re paying more than $2.72 for gas in the Cleveland area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Cleveland area ranged from $2.62 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.72 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 309 E Sunflower Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Cleveland area that as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 309 E Sunflower Rd, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.79

Exxon 300 N Davis, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Shell Ms-8, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mom's Truck Stop 4078 Us-61, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Dodge's Store at 714 N Davis Ave. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.62 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.