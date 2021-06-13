Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atmore, AL

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Atmore

Posted by 
Atmore News Alert
Atmore News Alert
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rt21J_0aT00cAq00

(ATMORE, AL) Gas prices vary across the Atmore area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Atmore area was $2.85 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.8 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 10481 Fl-97 .

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Atmore area that as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon

10481 Fl-97 , Walnut Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Speedy at 1300 E Nashville St. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.8 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Atmore News Alert

Atmore News Alert

Atmore, AL
13
Followers
18
Post
693
Views
ABOUT

With Atmore News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Traffic
City
Atmore, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Sunday#Marathon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Atmore, ALPosted by
Atmore News Alert

Save $0.14 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Atmore

(ATMORE, AL) Depending on where you fill up in Atmore, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Chevron at 303 Howard St. Regular there was listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Shell at 116 Poarch Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.