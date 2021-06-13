Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, MS

Where’s the most expensive gas in Columbia?

Posted by 
Columbia Updates
Columbia Updates
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KzmAm_0aT00bI700

(COLUMBIA, MS) If you’re paying more than $2.79 for gas in the Columbia area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Columbia area was $2.79 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $2.79 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Columbia area appeared to be at Circle K, at 519 Us-98 Byp.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 519 Us-98 Byp. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Columbia Updates

Columbia Updates

Columbia, MS
11
Followers
15
Post
639
Views
ABOUT

With Columbia Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Traffic
City
Columbia, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Circle K
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Columbia, MSPosted by
Columbia Updates

Weather Forecast For Columbia

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Columbia: Monday, June 21: Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight; Tuesday, June 22: Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during
Columbia, MSPosted by
Columbia Updates

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Columbia

(COLUMBIA, MS) Gas prices vary across in the Columbia area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Valero at 407 S High School Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.79 at Valero at 407 S High School Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.