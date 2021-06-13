Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jamestown, ND

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Jamestown

Posted by 
Jamestown Post
Jamestown Post
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ayZEt_0aT00Xi500

(JAMESTOWN, ND) If you’re paying more than $2.89 for gas in the Jamestown area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Jamestown area was $2.89 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Cenex, at 920 4Th Ave Se .

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cenex at 920 4Th Ave Se . As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Jamestown Post

Jamestown Post

Jamestown, ND
3
Followers
17
Post
802
Views
ABOUT

With Jamestown Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jamestown, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Jamestown, NDPosted by
Jamestown Post

This is the cheapest gas in Jamestown right now

(JAMESTOWN, ND) According to Jamestown gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.03 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Cenex at 920 4Th Ave Se . Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.92 at Loaf 'N Jug at 424 1St Ave N, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Jamestown, NDPosted by
Jamestown Post

Jamestown gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.00 per gallon

(JAMESTOWN, ND) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Jamestown area offering savings of $0.00 per gallon. Loaf 'N Jug at 424 1St Ave N was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Loaf 'N Jug at 424 1St Ave N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.