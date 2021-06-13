Cancel
Kittanning, PA

Paying too much for gas Kittanning? Analysis shows most expensive station

Kittanning Digest
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jHubc_0aT00WpM00

(KITTANNING, PA) If you’re paying more than $3.22 for gas in the Kittanning area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Kittanning area was $3.22 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.09 to $3.25 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Kittanning area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 200 N Mckean St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Kittanning area that as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco

200 N Mckean St, Kittanning
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.85
$--

Sheetz

100 Walnut St, Kittanning
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.95
$3.54

Sunoco

222 Butler Rd, Kittanning
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.65
$4.00
$--

BP

173 Butler Rd, Kittanning
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$--

Sheetz

13510 Ben Franklin Hwy, Kittanning
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.95
$3.54

Par Mar Food Store

1400 5Th Ave, Ford City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$3.59

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to American Oil at 1913 Us-422. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

