Paying too much for gas Kittanning? Analysis shows most expensive station
(KITTANNING, PA) If you’re paying more than $3.22 for gas in the Kittanning area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Kittanning area was $3.22 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.09 to $3.25 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Kittanning area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 200 N Mckean St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Kittanning area that as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday:
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to American Oil at 1913 Us-422. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.