Analysis shows most expensive gas in Hutchinson

Hutchinson Digest
 8 days ago
(HUTCHINSON, MN) Gas prices vary across the Hutchinson area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Hutchinson area ranged from $2.72 per gallon to $2.78, with an average price of $2.75 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Cenex, at 600 Adams St Se.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex

600 Adams St Se, Hutchinson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$2.90
$--
$--

Cenex

1110 Mn-7 W, Hutchinson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$--
$3.06
$2.98

Shell

1201 Main St N, Hutchinson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--

Speedway

1210 Mn-7 W, Hutchinson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.98

BP

1290 Mn-15 S, Hutchinson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.95

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Speedway at 640 Mn-7 E. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.72 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Hutchinson Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

