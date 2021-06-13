Analysis shows most expensive gas in Hutchinson

(HUTCHINSON, MN) Gas prices vary across the Hutchinson area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Hutchinson area ranged from $2.72 per gallon to $2.78, with an average price of $2.75 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Cenex, at 600 Adams St Se.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex 600 Adams St Se, Hutchinson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 2.90 $ -- $ --

Cenex 1110 Mn-7 W, Hutchinson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ -- $ 3.06 $ 2.98

Shell 1201 Main St N, Hutchinson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 1210 Mn-7 W, Hutchinson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.98

BP 1290 Mn-15 S, Hutchinson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Speedway at 640 Mn-7 E. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.72 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.