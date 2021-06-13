Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Scottsbluff
(SCOTTSBLUFF, NE) Are you paying too much for gas in Scottsbluff?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.43 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Scottsbluff area ranged from $2.75 per gallon to $3.18, with an average price of $2.94 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at WTT, at 822 S Beltline Hwy.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.18
$--
$--
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.24
$3.17
$3.22
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$3.17
$3.39
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$3.18
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cheema's Gas & Liquor at 2002 Ave I. As of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.