Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Scottsbluff

(SCOTTSBLUFF, NE) Are you paying too much for gas in Scottsbluff?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.43 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Scottsbluff area ranged from $2.75 per gallon to $3.18, with an average price of $2.94 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at WTT, at 822 S Beltline Hwy.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday:

WTT 822 S Beltline Hwy, Scottsbluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.18 $ -- $ -- $ 3.24

Shell 2648 N 10Th St, Gering

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Loaf 'n Jug 2015 10Th St, Gering

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 3.17 $ 3.22

Stage Coach Stop 320 M St, Gering

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Essential Fuels 2319 E Overland Dr, Scottsbluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.17 $ 3.39 $ 3.25

Sinclair 902 W Overland, Scottsbluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ 3.18

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cheema's Gas & Liquor at 2002 Ave I. As of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.