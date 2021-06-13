Cancel
Scottsbluff, NE

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Scottsbluff

Scottsbluff News Alert
Scottsbluff News Alert
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rReCr_0aT00U3u00

(SCOTTSBLUFF, NE) Are you paying too much for gas in Scottsbluff?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.43 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Scottsbluff area ranged from $2.75 per gallon to $3.18, with an average price of $2.94 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at WTT, at 822 S Beltline Hwy.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday:

WTT

822 S Beltline Hwy, Scottsbluff
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.18
$--
$--
$3.24

Shell

2648 N 10Th St, Gering
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$--
$--
$3.29

Loaf 'n Jug

2015 10Th St, Gering
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.24
$3.17
$3.22

Stage Coach Stop

320 M St, Gering
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Essential Fuels

2319 E Overland Dr, Scottsbluff
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$3.17
$3.39
$3.25

Sinclair

902 W Overland, Scottsbluff
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$3.18

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cheema's Gas & Liquor at 2002 Ave I. As of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

