Are you overpaying for gas in Farmville? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(FARMVILLE, VA) Are you paying too much for gas in Farmville?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Farmville area was $2.88 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.83 to $2.95 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Farmville area appeared to be at Exxon, at 211 E Third St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.55
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$--
$3.55
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.25
$3.55
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.05
$3.45
$2.99
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1804 Peery Dr. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.