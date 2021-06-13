Cancel
Farmville, VA

Are you overpaying for gas in Farmville? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Farmville Today
Farmville Today
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SpweO_0aT00TBB00

(FARMVILLE, VA) Are you paying too much for gas in Farmville?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Farmville area was $2.88 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.83 to $2.95 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Farmville area appeared to be at Exxon, at 211 E Third St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

211 E Third St, Farmville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.55
$--

Pure

607 E Third St, Farmville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$--
$3.55
$--

Marathon

501 E Third St, Farmville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.25
$3.55
$2.99

Exxon

23182 Prince Edward Hwy, Rice
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.05
$3.45
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1804 Peery Dr. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Farmville, VA
